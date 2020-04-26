|
Thomas "Bruce" Herndon Thomas "Bruce" Herndon, 88, of Lake Tapawingo, MO, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 18, 2020. He was born January 13, 1932 in Blue Springs, MO to John William Herndon and Alla "Marie" (Reynolds) Herndon. Bruce graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1950, attended college for one year, then entered the Army. After the service, he received a BS in Agriculture from the University of Missouri at Columbia. He was a workaholic from a young age. His first job was delivering newspapers by bike, then a soda jerk at Lowe's Drugstore, a waiter at Stephenson's Restaurant as well as working with his father in the Herndon Trucking Company. He owned and managed the 707 Truck Stop Restaurant at the intersection of I-70 and 7 Highway in Blue Springs as the interstate highway was being completed in 1965. He may be best known for his job as food director for the Blue Springs School District, providing numerous banquets for many school and civic organizations. Daddy Bruce was one of a kind. Consistently unfiltered, usually silly, ever the character, tight with a dollar, but always showed an abundance of love thorough his actions. He was happiest when doing for others. He married Billee Lue Rigg on December 28, 1951, having been smitten with each other since the age of 12. In addition to Billee, survivors include three children: Tom Herndon and wife, Cathy of Blue Springs, David Herndon and wife, Marjorie of Independence, and Kathleen Morgason and husband, Bill of Lake Tapawingo, MO; a brother, John David Herndon and wife, Yong of Lee's Summit; five grandchildren: TJ Herndon (Jennifer), Tyler Herndon (Christina), Nisha Gaffney (Michael), Todd Morgason and Traci Jenson (Matt); great grandchildren: Rylan Thomas Herndon, Adalynn Herndon, Theodore Gaffney, Luke Jensen, Maria Jensen, and Andres Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Marie Elizabeth "Libby" Herndon and a brother, William Reynolds Herndon. Private graveside services were held at Blue Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Blue Springs Education Foundation 1801 NW Vesper Blue Springs, MO 64015 Or online, https://bluesprings.revtrak.net/blue-springs-education-foundation/ Please note "Bruce Herndon" on check or online to be earmarked for the BSEF Food for Thought program (meal assistance for students in need who do not qualify for government funding). The family's heartfelt appreciation goes to the staff of Ascend Hospice of Lee's Summit. Arrangements have been entrusted with Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Bruce and condolences may be shared at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
