|
|
Thomas Hollingsworth Thomas Hollingsworth was born on September 26, 1921, the second of four kids to Martina and Thomas Hollingsworth. When he was young and living through the Depression, he was responsible for his three sisters, his mother, and his grandfather's care. Tom join the navy at the beginning of World War II and was a plank owner of the USS New Jersey, serving from its first engagements in the South Pacific until the end of the war. After the war he met and married his true love Betty Jean Shaw on April 25, 1947. They lived their entire lives in the Kansas City area where they built, in 1953, the home where they raised their six kids. Tom andBetty were parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes and Tom was a member of the Kansas City Turners. Tom was a union man, a member of the Carpenters District Council of Kansas City for 67 years. He loved working with wood and he started his career in construction with Stanton and retired from Dasta in 1987. Tom also loved animals, he spoiled his dogs with love. But the most important things to Tom were his six kids, 15 grandkids, 35 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandkids. His greatest legacy is the love he gave his family. He leaves his 6 kids, Kathy and Jim Hegg of Orrick, MO.; Patty and Bob Burney of Kansas City, MO.; Mike and Nancy Hollingsworth of Roland Park, KS.; Debbie Amidei of Kansas City, MO.; Dennis and Sue Hollingsworth of Manley Hot Springs, AK; and Sheila and Al Langley of Overland Park, KS. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Betty Jean, his son- in-law Robert Amidei and Granddaughter Madelana Jean Amidei, his mother Martina, sisters Helen Uman, Betty Kroenke, and Ethel Birdenstine, and his beloved Grandpa Michael Mulligan McAuliffe.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019