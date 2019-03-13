Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Boles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas J. "Tom" Boles

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas J. "Tom" Boles 1945 2019 Thomas J. "Tom" Boles, 73, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife and daughters, on March 8, 2019, following a long illness. He was a life-long resident of the Kansas City area. All services held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church. Visitation from 3-5 pm, March 17th. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am, March 18th. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Tom's commitment to local charitable organizations such as KC Hospice & Palliative Care, Sisters Servants of Mary and Rockhill Manor. Tom graduated from Southeast High School in 1963. Among his many high school accomplishments, he served as President of the Round Table and was a scholar athlete, achieving remarkable athletic success. From the time Tom was old enough to hold a baseball or football, and run, he played sports. His brother Mike was his biggest supporter helping to coach Tom along the way. He became a premier runner for Southeast Track & Field, breaking records and earning a scholarship to the University of Missouri. Tom received his undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri and his Masters of Science from the University of Utah. After college, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving honorably as a reservist during the Vietnam War. During Tom's 18-year tenure at CIT Financial, beginning in 1971, he was a senior leader and headed offices in Kansas City, Omaha, and Atlanta. In 1989, he founded Summit Financial with his mentor, Fred Brown, former CEO of CIT Financial. When Summit Financial was successfully sold to First Business Bank of KC years later, Tom continued as president. Throughout his career, he developed innovative niche financial models for clients and owned small businesses. Tom was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed fishing, boating, the lake, and coaching his girls in track and basketball. He was a loyal friend who kept in touch with a wide circle of friends over the years. Highly respected in the community, he was committed to local charities and served on multiple governance boards in the KC area. Family and friends remained close throughout the last 10 years when he needed them most. Though he couldn't express his love and gratitude in traditional ways in later years, he had a smile and loving touch for each person in his presence. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Geraldine (Clarkson) Boles and his nephew David Boles. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Boles, three daughters, Valerie Veale (Stephen), Melanie Coen-Crisci (Christopher), and Hilary Boles; six grandchildren; Sophia Coen, Ellis Crisci, Olly Glynn, George Glynn, Carson and Sean Veale; brother E. Michael Boles (Ruth); nephew E. Michael Boles, Jr. (Julie), sister-in-law Saundra Lanning (James) and their family, niece, Leisa Boles and her daughters, Ashley and Allison. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



