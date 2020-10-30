1/1
Thomas J. Cooke
1944 - 2020
Thomas J. Cooke
December 28, 1944 - October 12, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Thomas J. Cooke, 75, of Independence, Missouri was joyfully welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Monday, October 12, 2020, when a speeding vehicle ran a red light, crashing into his, killing him instantly and leaving his wife, Patricia Cooke, with severe injuries. It is reported the heavenly reunion of loved ones was quite the affair. Parents, Gene and Barbara Cooke, brother, L.E. Cooke, uncle, Reigle Stewart, cousin, Julia Stewart were all lovingly gathered for the homecoming celebration. Tom's best 4-legged friend, Moppy, was perhaps the most excited as she has yet to stop wagging her little tail. Tom was one of thousands of children affected by the Polio outbreak of the 1950's suffering a lifelong deformity to one of his legs, but thankfully able to lead an otherwise healthy life. A 1963 graduate of Park Hill High School, Tom was a beautiful artist that led to a successful lifelong career as a marketing designer. Tom was the family car aficionado and was happily ready to inspect new car purchases of family and friends. His knowledge prevented many unwise vehicle purchases! The void of his presence at gatherings, his laughter and good spirit, will be sorely missed. Tom's legacy lives on through his loving family, wife, Patricia Cooke of the home, two sons and a step-daughter, Scott (Rachel), Troy (Kianna), and Lisa (James) Robinson, his sister, Joyce Yost, 14 grandchildren, Laurie, Rachel, Elizabeth, Kevin, Jenna, Weston, Sawyer, Tristyn, Josh, Triston, Carlos, Lino, Ramsey, and Violet, three great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Esme, and Percy, a nepew and 3 nieces, Martin, Amy, Amanda, and Barbie!


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
