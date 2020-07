Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Thomas J. O'Brien 91, passed away June 27, 2020. Funeral Mass: 10am, July 8 with visitation one hour prior at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Raytown. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Arr: McGilley & Sheil Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store