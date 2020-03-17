|
|
Thomas James Kramer Thomas James Kramer passed away on March 11, 2020 at garden terrace of Overland Park. He was born January 18th, 1947 to John and Rita (Carney) Kramer in Kansas City, Missouri. Tom attended St. Peter's grade school, Rockhurst High School and the University of Kansas. He owned Tool Crib Supplies, an industrial distribution shop, in Lee's Summit, Missouri. He was an avid sports fan, loved to travel and enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and Blue Hills Country Club. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rita Beggs and his father-in-law Edward Anderman. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Mary, his daughter Kristi (Billy) Morris and his son Tommy (Missy) Kramer and five grandchildren, Jackson, Ashley, Danny Morris, and Beau and Dylan Kramer. He also leaves his brother John (Kristi) Kramer, mother-in-law Dorothy Anderman, brother-in-law Mark Beggs, sister-in-law Margie (Bill) Springer, nieces and a nephew. The family would like to thank the staff of Garden Terrace for their excellent care of Tom in this past year. Due to the Coronavirus there will not be a visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. The burial will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at the Sandtrap, Blue Ridge and Holmes, immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kansas City Autism Training Center (KCATC.org) would be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020