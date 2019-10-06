|
|
Thomas Jeffrey "Jeff" Stroud Thomas Jeffrey "Jeff" Stroud was born April 2nd 1963 in Littleton, Colorado and died September 27th in Kansas City surrounded by his friends and family. Jeff is preceded by his father Tom and sister Teresa. He is survived by his wife Lea, his three boys Tyler (Sarah), Alex and Jamie, his mother Susie and brother Mike (Patty). Jeff was an active member of the Boy Scouts in local troop 66, becoming an Eagle Scout and earning the rank of Fire Builder Little Swiftly Searching Falcon as a member of the tribe of Mic-O-say. Jeff spent his entire career in the construction industry as an estimator and was very proud of the projects he was involved in, including the renovation of both Arrowhead and Kaufmann stadiums, but his true passion was spending time with his family at the lake house he built with his sons on Table Rock. He was a loving son, husband, father, mentor and coach and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at the Colonial Church in Prairie Village on October 11th at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Tribal Guardian foundation for the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019