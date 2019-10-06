Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jeffrey "Jeff" Stroud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Jeffrey "Jeff" Stroud Obituary
Thomas Jeffrey "Jeff" Stroud Thomas Jeffrey "Jeff" Stroud was born April 2nd 1963 in Littleton, Colorado and died September 27th in Kansas City surrounded by his friends and family. Jeff is preceded by his father Tom and sister Teresa. He is survived by his wife Lea, his three boys Tyler (Sarah), Alex and Jamie, his mother Susie and brother Mike (Patty). Jeff was an active member of the Boy Scouts in local troop 66, becoming an Eagle Scout and earning the rank of Fire Builder Little Swiftly Searching Falcon as a member of the tribe of Mic-O-say. Jeff spent his entire career in the construction industry as an estimator and was very proud of the projects he was involved in, including the renovation of both Arrowhead and Kaufmann stadiums, but his true passion was spending time with his family at the lake house he built with his sons on Table Rock. He was a loving son, husband, father, mentor and coach and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at the Colonial Church in Prairie Village on October 11th at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Tribal Guardian foundation for the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.