Major Thomas Joseph Kennedy U.S.M.C. (Ret.) Major Thomas Joseph Kennedy, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri, died from Alzheimer's disease on May 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Son of Russell and Caroline (Riley) Kennedy of Saginaw, Michigan, Tom graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1947, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948. Tom and his wife, Patricia L. Harkins (Allentown, Pennsylvania), met while both were stationed in Philadelphia. He and his wife of almost 65 years were married in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1954. He served in Korea and Vietnam before he was transferred to Kansas City in 1967. He was instrumental in the opening of the newly constructed Marine Corps Finance Center, located on Bannister Road in South Kansas City. Tom retired in 1971 as a major after a 22-year military career. Tom then worked as a Patient Accounts Manager at Menorah Medical Center, followed by the same position at Baptist Medical Center. He retired from his hospital financial management career in 1993. Tom is survived by his wife Patricia L. (Harkins) Kennedy and six children, Patricia, Sharon, Maureen, Diane, Thomas Jr. (Cindy) and Kathleen (Gregg) Horner. He is also survived by grandchildren Brian (Andrea) Collier; Kathryn (David) Hamilton; Shannon (Benjamin) Hemenway; Casey Ann Kennedy; Thomas J. Kennedy, III; Iain Horner; Maren Horner; and step-grandson Richard (Valerie) Collier; great-grandchildren Allison, Jenna, Reese and Russell Collier; Isaac, Caleb, Asher and Jacob Hamilton; Harrison Hemenway; Elizabeth, Abigail, Jonathan, Andrew and Caleb Collier; former son-in-law Jerry Collier; and honorary "daughter" Terry (Richard) Vanzandt. Tom is predeceased by both his parents, one brother and five sisters. He is survived by siblings John (Sue), Carol Fortier, Mary Frost, James, Jerry (Debra), Sharon (Tom) Johnson, and Ron. The family would like to thank Artis Miller, as well as the other personal caregivers over the years. Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 5:00-7:00 PM, with the rosary being prayed at 6:30 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, KCMO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at 3934 Washington Street, KCMO. Tom will be buried with full military honors on Tuesday, May 7th, at 9:00 AM at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or to the . Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 4, 2019