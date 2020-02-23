|
Thomas Keith Riley Thomas Keith Riley, born September 21, 1941 to Merle E. and Anna M. Riley in Tarkio, MO, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on February 14, 2020. He can now join his beloved wife, Alice, whom he loved more than his own life. She passed away July 16, 2017. Survivors include his stepchildren, whom he loved as his own, Bernard Pennell, Leslie Simpson (Mike), Gary Pennell (Kay Lynn), Stephanie Spencer (David), Colleen Laney and Barry Pennell (Megan); 11 grandchildren, who he loved with all his heart: Christopher Simpson, Lauren Yonke (Curtis), Megan Spencer, Sarah Spencer, Emily Spencer, Katie Pennell, Shawn Pennell, Beric Laney, Brandon Laney, Ebba Pennell and Dean Pennell. Keith is survived by his brother John Riley (Linda), sister, Phyllis McClain (Everette) and brother, Joseph Riley (Barbara). Keith loved his brothers and sisters. He is also survived by four nephews, Daniel Riley (Katie), Connor Riley, Ethan Riley, and Matthew McClain and one niece, Jennifer Kanan (Jim). Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Betty Burnham and Katherine Riley, stepson, Shawn Pennell and niece, Suzanne McClain Lee. Keith was a 1959 graduate of Turner High School. He retired after 41 1/2 years at Union Pacific Railroad. He was a proud Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. Private family services were held at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, but memorial contributions may be made to the , 1120 Pennsylvania Ave, KCMO 64105
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020