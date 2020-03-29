|
Thomas Lee Taylor March 5, 1940 - March 20, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Taylor, MD, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, died at home in Leawood, Kansas, on March 20, 2020. Tom was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 5, 1940, the son of LeRoy K. and Cecile F. Taylor. With younger brother Richard (b. 1942), the family spent the war years on both coasts, following their father in Navy training, and in the Midwest with family. The family, with sister Katie (b. 1949), moved in 1951 from Des Moines to Leawood, Kansas. An Eagle Scout, Tom also played trombone, earning contest awards. As a Shawnee Mission High School senior in 1958, he traveled with his bandmates to Pasadena, CA, to march in the Rose Bowl Parade. Later, when his surgical practice allowed, he enjoyed playing in the Medical Arts Symphony. He developed his lifelong love of photography early on when, with their father, he and his brother built a darkroom in their parents' basement. He was passionate about canoeing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and guided Boy Scout troops on countless adventures in BWCA with his dear friend and late colleague Ralph Payne, MD. He also became a skilled downhill skier, enjoying many winter trips to Colorado, sharing his passion with his children, nephew, and friends. He traveled abroad with friends and family whenever he could and would relish the places they visited. Tom experienced his professional call to medicine and surgery early, having observed a dear family friend who was a physician and surgeon. He earned his university (1962) and medical (1966) degrees from the University of Kansas and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After an internship in Arizona and surgical residency at KU Medical Center, he entered the United States Navy. A Lieutenant Commander, he served at Port Hueneme in Oxnard, CA. He began his surgical practice in Kansas City, Kansas, continuing at Shawnee Mission Medical Center until his retirement in 2011. Following retirement, he continued to be involved through the Retired Physicians Organization, acting as Chairman in 2018. Tom served as President of the Johnson County Medical Society in 1985. In 1988, he became Medical Staff President at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. In 1991, he became President of the Kansas City Surgical Society. Tom married his beloved Kelly M. Taylor on January 1, 1991, in their home. Cherishing his memory are his wife Kelly, daughters Kirsten Taylor (John Hussar), Alissa Taylor (Philip Preston), Natasha (Craig) Miller, and son Ryan (Alison) Burns. He leaves five beloved grandchildren, Isabelle and Anna Miller, and Philip, Adele, and Louise Preston. He will be dearly missed by his brother Richard (Judith) Taylor, sister Katie (Michael) Haggans, brother-in-law John Mooneyham, a niece and nephew, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Warm and generous hosts, Tom and Kelly could be counted on to open their home to friends, family, and celebrations of all kinds. Between Tom's enthusiasm for food and Kelly's organizational and culinary skills, their family meals and party events were not to be missed! The family had just celebrated Tom's 80th birthday in Chicago, a memorable opportunity for him to bask in the glow of their love. Memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be sent to the AdventHealth Foundation/Senior Physicians Organization, 7315 East Frontage Road, Suite 221, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204. A date for a celebration of Tom's life will be announced when circumstances allow. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020