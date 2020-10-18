Thomas M. Kost
October 10, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Thomas (Tom) Michael Kost, husband, father, grandfather, a computer giant who was equally talented at using his hands and a true lover of life, passed away October 10, 2020 at his home in Shawnee, Kansas, in the company of loved ones following a two year battle with glioblastoma multiforme, he was 65. Due to COVID there will be no visitation and his service will be private for close family members. Once the pandemic passes, a celebration of life will be held to remember his life. Full obituary www.kcfuneral.com
KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310