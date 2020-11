I started working at BKM in January of 2020. Tom was always a blast and enjoyed many lunches with him and co-workers. I didn't even know he was sick for a couple months until he missed work for his Chemo. I knew him for a short time, but felt a friendly attraction to him and he always extended nothing but kindness to me. I am so sorry for this unfortunate development and wish nothing but the best for his family!!!

Russell Cavanah

Coworker