Thomas McGinnessFebruary 13, 1944 - November 21, 2020Leawood, Kansas - Thomas Lynn McGinness passed away peacefully at his home November 21, 2020 surrounded by his family in Leawood, KS. He was 76 years old.He is survived by his loving wife Kristi (Dickson) McGinness of the home, brother Dean McGinness, son David (Jacque) McGinness, daughters Elizabeth Hawman, Jennifer (PJ) VanVactor, Tami McGinness, 7 grandchildren Clayton and Blake McGinness; Kaylin (Sam) Leighton, Jordan and Megan Hawman; Aiden and Colton VanVactor; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Galand and Margaret (Broyles) McGinness; brother J Dee McGinness; and sister Dianne (Peggy) (McGinness) Rhea.He was born 2/13/1944. He graduated from Graham High School and from NWMSU with a degree in Biology. He spent much of his career in various positions throughout the Social Security Administration and was proud to be a public servant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the Lake. He loved watching the KC Chiefs and was a season ticket holder for many years. He loved traveling with his family, especially his wife. He loved spending time with his family, playing the slots at the casinos and enjoyed making chili and playing Pictionary at Christmas.Funeral arrangements are being made through the Johnson County Funeral Chapel in Overland Park, KS. There will be a private family graveside service.