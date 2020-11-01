Thomas Michael Dawson
October 28, 2020
Lansing , Kansas - Thomas Michael Dawson, surrounded by his loving and caring family and faithful dogs, passed at home into waiting arms of friends and family, October 28, 2020. Tom, a retired attorney and judge, was born in Marshall, Missouri, on December 8, 1942, to Haskell Dawson and Mary Elizabeth Bonewitz Dawson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Haskell Stuart Dawson and survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara B. Dawson, Thomas M, Dawson, II, son, daughter in law, Natasha Hiatt Dawson and granddaughter, Amber, all of Lansing. Surviving also are Susan Devereaux Dawson, Lawrence, and his adored grandchildren, Lauren Devereaux Dawson, Los Angeles, California, Leah Katherine and Dawson Evan McGowan of Lansing who were lovingly raised by Tom ad Barbara, surviving also, nephew Scott Dawson of Minnesota, wife Christene, boys Clay and Hunter. Tom and Barbara were married in August 1963 at St Joseph Church, Leavenworth. Graduating from Leavenworth
High School in 1960, Kansas State University in 1964 where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, he then entered the School of Law, University of Kansas where he served on the Law Review Editorial Board and graduated in 1967 with a Doctorate of Juris Prudence degree in the top ten of his class. Tom began his law practice in the city of Leavenworth and surrounding areas following graduation. In his early years, he assisted in establishing the Probation Department and diversion program. Tom was a member of the Practioner's Advisory Group in Washington. Locally he was involved with the Parks and Recreation Department, was a past president of the Leavenworth Bar Association. In the 80's, Tom and his family developed Oakbrook Subdivision in Lansing, Kansas. At that time Tom also begin to focus his law practice on litigation in Federal court system. Tom has practiced law in over 18 District Courts and has argued before the Supreme Court. The law was Tom's hobby and love along with boating at the Lake of the Ozarks and vacationing in Florida. Cremation was the choice of Tom for burial and his ashes will be distributed at the lake this summer with a family reunion. Kansas Jayhawks were a true love. The Dawson's traveled to numerous basketball games and were at 4 Final Fours. They belonged to the Williams Fund and were season ticket holders until they couldn't maneuver the steps at Allen Field House. Friends may visit with the family at the Davis Funeral Chapel, 6th and Shawnee, Leavenworth, Ks. on Tuesday, November 3,2020 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Memorials to Alliance Against Family Violence or Trinity Lutheran Church, 2101 Tenth Avenue, Leavenworth, Kansas are suggested. Condolences may be left on Thomas's online guestbook at www.davifuneralchapelinc.com
