Thomas Murphy Anderson Thomas Murphy Anderson, 87, of Liberty, MO, passed away March 15, 2019, at home surrounded by loved ones. His funeral service will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 23, at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 North Church Road, Liberty, MO 64068. A reception for friends and family will follow at the church. Interment will be at 12:30 pm Saturday at Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church (address above). Tom was born October 9, 1931, in Strong, Arkansas, the youngest of 11 children of John and Katie (Duke) Anderson. He grew up on the family homestead learning strong work ethics which followed his life's journey. His careers included selling land pumps, Air Force veteran, radio DJ, technician and recruiter for AT&T and lawn service business owner. One of his most treasured memories was working with Mission Builders and other congregation members in building Hosanna! Lutheran Church in Liberty, where he was a very active member. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his ten siblings. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Phyllis (Naumoff) Anderson; children, Cindy Plesko (Mike), Tommy Anderson (Janet) and Dan Anderson (Winona); grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Luke, Chris, Kyle, Derek and Bethany; great grandchildren, Trevor, Caleb, Harper, Gillian and Scarlett; as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom loved family and entertaining others. Relaxing was working outside, sawing, drilling or hammering anything he could think of making! He was always on the move. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary