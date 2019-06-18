Thomas O'Neill Tootle Jr. Thomas O'Neill Tootle Jr. passed away May 30, 2019 in his family home. Born February 9, 1955, in Kansas City, MO and graduating from Shawnee Mission West, he lived most of his life between Overland Park and Lawrence, KS. Tommy was a man of many interests. He was an avid reader (particularly science fiction), World War II history buff, guns and shooting, computers and games, cats, scuba diving, pilot, model trains and model building. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Robbin Loomas Tootle, his daughter, Kitty O'Neill Tootle and his step-daughters, Donnie Winter and Jessie Kern. He, also, leaves behind his mother, Phoebe, his sister, Malinda, his brothers, George, Richard (Dickie) and John, and his wife, Lisa, and his nephews Ben and Jack. Tom learned one of his greatest gifts in life from his father, Thomas O'Neill Sr., and his mother, his ability to be a friend and make life long friends as evidenced by his remaining "adopted brothers by another mother", Gary, Russ, Smitty, Rob, Big John and Ward. There will be a "Time of Remembering" for family and friends Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Overland Park Elks Lodge #2395, 10201 W. 85th St., Overland Park, KS, 66212. We will be gathering at 6PM with a brief service at 6:30PM, with dinner following.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019