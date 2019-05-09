|
|
Thomas P. Hatch Jr. Thomas P. Hatch Jr, 58, born and raised in KCK passed away 28 April 2019. Thomas retired from Local 314 as a fire sprinkler fitter. He leaves behind his wife, Dana J. Hatch, daughter Andrea L. Hurley of KC, MO, son Jason C. Hatch and daughter Ellyn K. Hatch both of KCK. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren. Thomas was the son of Thomas and Jackie Hatch Sr of KCK. He was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Hatch and his sister Loretta Stirling. Inlue of flowers and gifts the family request to please send all donations to KC Hospice. Thomas' body was donated to science, so there will be no funeral or cremation arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 9, 2019