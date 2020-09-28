Thomas Pendleton

February 21, 1942 - September 21, 2020

Centennial, Colorado - Thomas Logan Pendleton, born in Kansas City, MO, on February 21, 1942, most recently lived with his youngest daughter and family in Colorado, where he faced various health complications before succumbing to them on September 21, 2020, in Littleton, CO. Thomas spent the majority of his life in the Kansas City area, on both sides of the state line, having been raised by Robert and Frances (Grubb) Pendleton in KCMO alongside his older brother Bob before moving to Raytown in high school. He earned his Eagle Scout in 1957, graduated from Raytown HS in 1960, took courses at Mizzou, served in the Army Reserves, and eventually moved to Olathe, KS, joining his new wife and oldest daughter, to build a life, a family, and a career. He worked almost 45 years at Blackmore and Glunt as a sales engineer for commercial heating and air systems, covering the state of Kansas by driving thousands of miles along I-70, in a multitude of vehicles, invariably built by the Ford Motor Company. Tom won recognition for his efforts, but his greatest achievement was to be a good and decent man who worked hard, told the truth always, and took care of his family. Upon retirement, no one knew how Tom might occupy his time, but he found ways to keep busy like walking the local Ford lot, watching his son climb new heights, discovering the wonder of cable TV decades after everyone else, and treasuring a good spot in the sun. More than anything, he loved to hear about his grandkids—their swim meets, their soccer games and baseball camps, their musical talents, their efforts in school. Tom is survived by his wife Janice (Cochran) Pendleton of Scottsdale, AZ, his brother Robert Pendleton, of Ambler, PA, his daughter Michele Merriman (Alan) of Shawnee, KS, his son Todd Pendleton (Heather) of Phoenix, AZ, and his daughter Carlye Holladay (Danny) of Centennial, CO along with five grandchildren: Joely (21), Maddux (12), Maryn (9), Braxton (7), and Ryland (2 mos). A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, 10/25/20, at Olathe Ford, 1845 E. Santa Fe St., from noon to 2pm. To honor his memory, help a young person attend college, pledge to donate organs, and vote.





