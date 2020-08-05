1/1
Thomas Peter Mertes
1926 - 2020
Thomas Peter Mertes Thomas Peter Mertes, 94, died of natural causes on August 2, 2020. Born in Chicago in 1926 to Amandus Mertes and Carita (Sutter) Mertes, Tom served at the end of World War II and graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering through the GI Bill. He had a long and successful career in sales and management with Georgia Pacific Corporation, moving to Kansas City to serve as the Kansas City Branch Manager in 1961. A devoted family man, he was married to Mary (Kasting) for 42 years. They believed in the value of a Catholic education for their children and made the financial sacrifice needed to assure their success. In 1993, Tom met Margaret Racki, to whom he was married for 26 years. During the years Tom and Mary were raising an active growing family, Tom was a handyman. He famously paneled the living room, dining room and basement of the house with Georgia Pacific paneling. Tom and Mary enjoyed neighborhood friendships and hosted many long-remembered gatherings. When the patio's smiley lights were glowing, there was likely a party underway. Family summer trips to Minnesota were a welcome break from Tom's demanding job. He taught himself to sail, and the family enjoyed many summer afternoons relaxing on the lake. Tom navigated the indignities of aging with grace and humor. The 60 people gathered for his 90th birthday party showed their special affection for him. He was preceded in death by wife Mary, infant son John Francis, wife Marge, brother Jim Mertes and sisters Joan Ohlinger and Lois Riffner. Survived by children Kathleen Hermes, Mary Sue Hermes, Father Mark Mertes, Annette Hadley, Greg Mertes, Maureen Snead, Terez Rose and Laura Heinz. He loved his 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Tom lived with a sparkle in his eyes, a zest for life, a deep devotion to his Catholic faith and a robust prayer life; he will be missed by all who knew him. There will be no greeting of family at the visitation but there will be a 45-minute vigil service with memories at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 6, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1086 N.94th Street, Kansas City KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, at St. Patrick's followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery. The vigil and Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/StPatrickKCK/ those attending in person will be required to use masks, social distance, and RSVP. Call 913-299-3370 or e-mail adrath@stpatrickkck.org to reserve a seat. Instead of flowers, donations are requested for The Learning Club of KCK, an after-school program located at Blessed Sacrament Church. Donate at 2203 Parallel Ave, Kansas City, KS 66104 or at www.LearningClubKCK.org (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Vigil
07:00 PM
livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/StPatrickKCK/
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/StPatrickKCK/
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
