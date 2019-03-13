Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Barket
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Preston Barket

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Preston Barket Obituary
Thomas Preston Barket Tom Barket, 74, of Kansas City, MO, passed away March 12th , 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14th , from 7-8 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 8 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Fri., March 15th , at 10 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Parish. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial donations, in memory of Thomas, can be made to Rockhurst High School or The . He is survived by his wife Katherine and his children; Laura, Theresa (Dane), and Mary, his siblings; Mary, Kay, Alexander, Susan, and Laurie, as well as his nieces, nephews. Full obit can be read at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now