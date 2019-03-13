|
Thomas Preston Barket Tom Barket, 74, of Kansas City, MO, passed away March 12th , 2019. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14th , from 7-8 p.m. with the rosary being prayed at 8 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Fri., March 15th , at 10 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Parish. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial donations, in memory of Thomas, can be made to Rockhurst High School or The . He is survived by his wife Katherine and his children; Laura, Theresa (Dane), and Mary, his siblings; Mary, Kay, Alexander, Susan, and Laurie, as well as his nieces, nephews. Full obit can be read at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019