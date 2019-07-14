Thomas R. Hunt Jr. Thomas R. Hunt, Jr., MD, 86, died peacefully on July 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, The Honorable Thomas Hunt, Sr., Circuit Judge, 4th District. Thomas is survived by his son Thomas Hunt, III, MD, DSc, four grandchildren and his lifetime partner Sam El, MD. Thomas completed his medical degree and his Neurosurgical Residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He was one of the leading Neurosurgeons at Research Medical Center for many years. He was a member of The American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Thomas served in the US Air Force, and was a world traveler as well as an avid aviator who loved to fly his own plane for leisure. He recently lived in France and Canada. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his beloved dog Baily. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Tuesday, July 16, with a funeral service to follow at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO 64131. Online condolences may be left at www.mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019