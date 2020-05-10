Thomas Ray Eggers Thomas Ray Eggers passed away on April 24, 2020. He was 62 years old. His death was caused by sepsis, an infection which affected his entire body. He was born on February 23. 1958 in Bedford, Indiana. His parents were Oscar and Eleanor Eggers. He grew up in Athens, Ohio and Prairie Village, Kansas. He attended grade school, middle school, and high school in Prairie Village, except for the ninth grade. For the entire year of the ninth grade he lived in Amerian Samoa with his parents and attended Fi'a l'loa School in Pago Pago, Samoa. He attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas and received an A.B. degree. He later did graduate work at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and earned an M.A. degree in history. He served as national sales manager for Shin Fu, a Taiwanese company which manufactured exercise equipment for both fitness centers and the home. He built the company into a half-mill ion-dollar enterprise. Later he represented a Chinese manufacturer of exercise equipment and made many trips to China in that connection. He also built his own on line business, for which he developed a complete line of eco-friendly apparel. Most recently he served as an on-line consultant for Carmax at their national on-line call center in Lenexa, Kansas. He started traveling internationally with his parents when he was four months old. He spent that summer in England. He spent the year from age 12 1/2 to age 13 1/2 "coming of age" in Samoa, as stated above. As an adult, he traveled extensively on business in Asia --China, Taiwan, Japan, and India. He was married for nine years to Angela Wang, a Chinese woman whom he met in Qingdao, China. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit www.overlandparkchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.