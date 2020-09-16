Thomas Raymond Detrick Thomas Raymond Detrick, 78, was born on October 20, 1941. He passed away on September 12, 2020. Thomas is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Detrick. He is survived by his daughters; Tracy (Chuck) Quick, Lesley (Brett) Leive, Melissa (David) Ito, and Denise (John) Posey. He also leaves 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a brother Terry Detrick and a sister Sharon Fisher. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations are made to St. Jude & Native American Rights Fund. Services are to be announced.