Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas "Tom" Russell Bean Thomas "Tom" Russell Bean passed peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Tom served as the City Architect of Kansas City, Missouri from 1980 to 2005, and represented the city in numerous projects that created a foundation for its continuing development. Some of the more notable projects he oversaw during his tenure were the renovation and expansion of Bartle Hall, the renovation of the Music Hall, the expansion of Kemper Arena, the revitalization of the City Market, and the construction of many police and fire stations. He also led the One-Percent-for-Art initiative, which provides funding for art in public buildings and spaces. As chairman of the Municipal Arts Commission, he oversaw 25 municipal public art installations, including the Sky Stations that top the pylons at Bartle Hall. Tom was an active member of the American Public Works Association and American Institute of Architects, including serving as President of the local AIA chapter in 2000. Tom grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Ambrose and Pearl Russell Bean and nephew of Clay and Jewell Russell Mann. He graduated from Rice University in Houston, Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture, and then attended Columbia University in New York City where he earned his Master's degree. He cherished his college experiences and developed lifelong friendships with many of his professors and fellow students. While attending Rice University, he enlisted in the ROTC in order to serve his country. He taught civil engineering at the U.S. Army School of Engineering at Fort Belvoir, and later served in Vietnam as a captain in the Army Corps of Engineers. Tom was an avid supporter of the Kemper Contemporary Art museum, the Nelson-Atkins Art museum, the Kansas City Art Institute, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Smithsonian Institution, and many other charitable organizations. Tom had a wide range of interests, including collecting fine art, numismatics, philately, solving puzzles, and enjoying fine food and wine. He traveled extensively across multiple continents visiting museums, historic sites, and sites designed by the world's most famous architects. He also supported and encouraged the careers of many Kansas City-based artists. He is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years, Dyanne Russell, son David Thomas Bean, granddaughter Paige Anderson Bean, and many lifelong friends. A public visitation will be held at Unity Temple on the Plaza, on Thursday, June 27th from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in Tom's memory to the , 7285 132nd Street, Overland Park, KS 66213; or to JDRF Kansas, 215 W. Pershing Rd. #300, Kansas City, MO 64108.

