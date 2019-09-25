|
Thomas Smeed Jr. Thomas (Tom) W Smeed, Jr. passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Colorado Springs at the age of 83. He was born December 9, 1935 in Eau Claire, WI to Thomas W Smeed, Sr and Mildred Swenson. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Westbrooke Church 9777 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66212 with a small reception following. Burial services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville, MN in July 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Symphony Society 1703 Wyandotte St. (Suite 200) Kansas City, MO 64108 (or at kcsymphony,org) please note "In memory of Tom Smeed" or Arts in Prison P.O. Box 23502 Overland Park, KS 66283. Visit dignitymemorial.com for complete obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 25, 2019