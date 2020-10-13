Thomas Sweeney
October 5, 1943 - October 10, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Many of us are richer for having known and loved Tom Sweeney. He was a man of few words but strong in his commitment to others, many of them children. The world is truly a better place because he walked among us, always listening, always seeing the potential in each person he encountered, always championing those who sought to succeed. He used the gifts God gave him for the greater good and never considered the possibility of falling short.
Tom grew up in Wichita KS as the oldest son of Louis J. and Marion F. Sweeney. He shared his formative years with four siblings, Mary Lou Comparetto, Sara (Kenny) Horstmann, Michael (Betsy), and Joe (Cathy).
He thrived at Chaplain Kapaun High School, studied at Regis College in Denver for a year, and graduated from Wichita State University earning his CPA after graduation. He served as a public accountant at Wichita's Moberly, West, Jennings, and Shaul in Wichita. Waddell & Reed brought him to Kansas City where he spent 15 years, leaving to start his own commodity brokerage firm for many years.
Those mourning his passing are his wife, Carol Sweeney; children, Tim, Nora and Jon Alexander; Michael, and Ted. Grandchildren left with a great example to follow are Avery Sweeney and Erin, Jeffrey, and Rachel Alexander.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 4:00pm, at Cure' of Ars parish in Leawood KS. Distancing and masks should be observed.
For those who would like to remember Tom with a donation, please consider causes that address children's needs and education. Close to his heart is Global FC (globalfutbol.org
), in which his son is involved, and The Learning Club, founded by Brad Grabs (learningclubkck.org
). Both organizations provide invaluable educational and developmental support to youth in the urban core.