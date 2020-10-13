1/1
Thomas Sweeney
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Sweeney
October 5, 1943 - October 10, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Many of us are richer for having known and loved Tom Sweeney. He was a man of few words but strong in his commitment to others, many of them children. The world is truly a better place because he walked among us, always listening, always seeing the potential in each person he encountered, always championing those who sought to succeed. He used the gifts God gave him for the greater good and never considered the possibility of falling short.
Tom grew up in Wichita KS as the oldest son of Louis J. and Marion F. Sweeney. He shared his formative years with four siblings, Mary Lou Comparetto, Sara (Kenny) Horstmann, Michael (Betsy), and Joe (Cathy).
He thrived at Chaplain Kapaun High School, studied at Regis College in Denver for a year, and graduated from Wichita State University earning his CPA after graduation. He served as a public accountant at Wichita's Moberly, West, Jennings, and Shaul in Wichita. Waddell & Reed brought him to Kansas City where he spent 15 years, leaving to start his own commodity brokerage firm for many years.
Those mourning his passing are his wife, Carol Sweeney; children, Tim, Nora and Jon Alexander; Michael, and Ted. Grandchildren left with a great example to follow are Avery Sweeney and Erin, Jeffrey, and Rachel Alexander.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 4:00pm, at Cure' of Ars parish in Leawood KS. Distancing and masks should be observed.
For those who would like to remember Tom with a donation, please consider causes that address children's needs and education. Close to his heart is Global FC (globalfutbol.org), in which his son is involved, and The Learning Club, founded by Brad Grabs (learningclubkck.org). Both organizations provide invaluable educational and developmental support to youth in the urban core.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
04:00 PM
Cure' of Ars parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
I remember Mr. Sweeney always having a smile on this face. His support and pride in his children was evident, and his joy and amusement with Nora’s antics was clearly shown by his loving grin. He was such a good, kind man and will be missed. Sending love and healing thoughts to the family.
Lisa
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved