Thomas V. Peterson Thomas V. Peterson, 71, of Leawood, KS passed away on Monday, May 18 surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with lymphoma. Tom was born in Huron, SD on October 14, 1948 to Vincent Peterson and Mary Jane (Seeley) Peterson. After losing his mother at an early age, he was raised by his father and loving (step) mother Adele Peterson. On November 8, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart at Saffordville UMC in Chase County, KS. They shared 52 years together. Tom was a 1966 graduate of Emporia High School and a 1975 graduate of Emporia State University with a degree in Accounting. Soon after graduation, he earned his CPA designation. Tom enjoyed a successful career in both the public and private sector. As a Vietnamera veteran, he honorably served his country in the USAF. His family affectionately nicknamed him "Tinkering Tom" as he was always either working on a home improvement project or thinking about one. Over the years, he lent his skills to many organizations including 20 Good Men, Habitat for Humanity, Christmas in October, etc During their lifetime together, he and DeAnne provided a loving home to numerous rescue animals. He loved nature and the outdoors. A common interest in pheasant hunting helped forge a deep friendship with Ken Steuber. Spending time with family and friends was truly his greatest joy. An ideal day was participating in lake activities. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Michael and Patrick McGill, and in-laws. Tom is survived by his devoted wife DeAnne; his adoring children Kelly (Steven) Scott, Eric (Maggie) Peterson, and Joshua (Darren) Peterson; grandchildren Jake Mallein, Sam and Sophie Peterson, step grandchildren Jacob, Daniel and Michael Scott; brother Gregory McGill and countless other family and friends. The loss of our beloved Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Friend and Mentor has left a huge hole in our hearts, but his legacy of kindness and love will live on. Donations to Veterans Community Project or KC Pet Project in his memory would be greatly appreciated. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to restrictions.