Thomas Van Mitchell Thomas Van Mitchell, 89, left this earth August 12, 2018. He was born July 7, 1929 to Robert and Florence (Flossie) Mitchell. Tom was raised in Everton, Missouri, by his aunt and uncle, Ethel and Roy Mallory. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a city bus driver in Wichita, Springfield, Missouri and Kansas City. Tom was a Freemason and a member of the Lutheran Church. He was the last surviving sibling of his immediate family. He is survived by his wife, Ann; his children, Sandra Mitchell and Jeffrey Mitchell; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. His cremains will be buried at Antioch Cemetery in Everton, Missouri.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 16, 2019