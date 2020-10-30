Thomas Van Zante
September 4, 1971 - October 28, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Thomas D. Van Zante, 49, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. Tom's life will be celebrated in a private service due to the current Covid situation. However the service will be live streamed at 12 p.m. Monday, November 2. You may also watch it anytime from the Amos Family Funeral Home website.
Tom was born September 4,1971 to Chuck and Becky Van Zante at Grissom Air Force Base, Indiana. He attended Shawnee Mission North High School where he was involved in baseball, basketball, band and drumline. He continued his education at the University of Kansas where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in business. He was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity.
Tom enjoyed all kinds of music. He had fun introducing some of his out of town buddies to the
Kansas City Blues. Tom loved his hometown sports teams. He enjoyed watching the games on TV and in person. He could be caught wearing his favorite teams' t-shirt during their season. He got to attend some of the Royal's 2014 and 2015 championship games, and enjoyed watching the Chief's win the Super Bowl Championship this year.
Tom was a fantastic uncle to his nieces and nephews. He always tried to be present in their lives by making time to attend their birthdays, sporting events, and extra curricular activities. He was an amazing brother and son who put his family first in every life decision. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, great sense of humor, kind demeanor and a smile that could light up a room.
Tom is survived by his parents, Chuck and Becky Van Zante; two brothers, Ted (Laura) Van Zante; Andy (Amy) Van Zante; six nieces and nephews, Samantha, Blake, Vince, Ellie, Vivian, and Emmy. Tom is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Gerry Wilson, paternal grandparents, Carl and Margaret Van Zante; and by his longtime pet, Maddie. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, 2650 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Westwood, KS 66205; or Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 5428 Antioch Dr., Merriam, KS 66202. online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com