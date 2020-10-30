1/1
Thomas Van Zante
1971 - 2020
Thomas Van Zante
September 4, 1971 - October 28, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Thomas D. Van Zante, 49, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home. Tom's life will be celebrated in a private service due to the current Covid situation. However the service will be live streamed at 12 p.m. Monday, November 2. You may also watch it anytime from the Amos Family Funeral Home website.
Tom was born September 4,1971 to Chuck and Becky Van Zante at Grissom Air Force Base, Indiana. He attended Shawnee Mission North High School where he was involved in baseball, basketball, band and drumline. He continued his education at the University of Kansas where he earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in business. He was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity.
Tom enjoyed all kinds of music. He had fun introducing some of his out of town buddies to the
Kansas City Blues. Tom loved his hometown sports teams. He enjoyed watching the games on TV and in person. He could be caught wearing his favorite teams' t-shirt during their season. He got to attend some of the Royal's 2014 and 2015 championship games, and enjoyed watching the Chief's win the Super Bowl Championship this year.
Tom was a fantastic uncle to his nieces and nephews. He always tried to be present in their lives by making time to attend their birthdays, sporting events, and extra curricular activities. He was an amazing brother and son who put his family first in every life decision. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, great sense of humor, kind demeanor and a smile that could light up a room.
Tom is survived by his parents, Chuck and Becky Van Zante; two brothers, Ted (Laura) Van Zante; Andy (Amy) Van Zante; six nieces and nephews, Samantha, Blake, Vince, Ellie, Vivian, and Emmy. Tom is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joe and Gerry Wilson, paternal grandparents, Carl and Margaret Van Zante; and by his longtime pet, Maddie. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center, 2650 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Westwood, KS 66205; or Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 5428 Antioch Dr., Merriam, KS 66202. online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 29, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Van Zante family during this difficult time.

Brian Thurman and family
October 29, 2020
Always enjoyed Tom and his friends hanging out with Ted and his friends. He will be truely missed. Thoughts with you all during this difficult time.

Brian Thurman and family
October 29, 2020
We enjoyed Tom so much. He was a wonderful person and we so enjoyed his fun personality. He always had a smile on his face and always made you smile. He will be missed so much by everyone who knew him. Love and prayers to his family.
The Rushton family
