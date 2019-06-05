Thomas W. Reid Thomas W. Reid of Lenexa, KS passed away Sunday, May 26th, 2019 while surrounded by family. Born on October 24th, 1934 in Fort Francis E. Warren, Wyoming, Thomas was a loving husband and father. After receiving a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Southern California, he married Jo-Ann Corrine Theders of Mt. Healthy, Ohio. His love of reading and books lead him to work well into retirement at the Johnson County Library. His quick wit and love of family will be long remembered. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Marion and Gladys Isabel (nee Kirk) Reid. He is survived by his sons, Patrick and his wife, Jennifer and Eric and his wife, Kathy. His love of his 5 grandsons, Brandon, Thomas, James, Andrew and Josh is reflected in the excellent young men they have become. There will be a simple graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, 8321 Quivira Road, Lenexa, KS 66215 on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences for may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



