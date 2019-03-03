Thornton Cooke II Thornton Cooke, II, 90, died on February 26, 2019. The son of Sidney Merritt Cooke and Thelma Rossner Cooke, he was born on May 22, 1928 in Kansas City, where he lived throughout his life. A fourth generation Kansas Citian, Thornton was the grandson of Thornton Cooke, the founder of the Columbia National Bank of Kansas City. He was an alumnus of Bryant School, Wentworth Military Academy and the University of Kansas, where his fraternity was Phi Delta Theta. After college, he joined a local bank to follow in the traditional family banking career but subsequently became attracted to the insurance industry. In 1950, he joined Universal Underwriters Insurance Company, where he became Vice President and National Sales Manager. In 1952, Thornton married Joan Davis. They had two daughters: Helen Darlington Cooke and Caroline Davis Cooke. Joan Davis died in 1978. Five years later, Helen married Russell Bradhurst Pyne, and they had four children: Thornton Hamilton, Russell Stuyvesant, Nicholas Fish and Elizabeth Cooke. Thornton married Joan Fordyce Spencer in 1990. Thornton left Universal in 1975 to found First American Insurance Company, a new national insurance carrier. His company was an early pioneer in underwriting insurance on risks generally considered uninsurable by other carriers. First American became a principal insurer in the United States providing protection on motorcycles, extended warranties on automobiles and homes, and collateral protection on uninsured loans for banks. Thornton served as President and CEO until 1995 when the company was purchased by Marsh & McLennan Companies. With his adventurous spirit and keen sense of humor, Thornton found ways to spark joy and have fun in whatever he did. He loved people and was devoted to his family and many friends. Thornton was a passionate art lover, book reader, duck hunter, and insatiable traveler, who took his children and grandchildren on many fabulous trips around the world. A gifted storyteller who enjoyed celebrating others with eloquent toasts, he adored good food and wine and loved to entertain. His prize-winning crŠme caramel and hollandaise sauce were particular favorites in his culinary repertoire. He loved polo, skiing, dancing and playing charades. Not only did he find professional success by insuring motorcycles, but he enjoyed riding one himself. Growing up, his young daughters were always thrilled when he'd give them rides on the back of his Honda. Thornton was an extraordinarily generous philanthropist committed to community service. He was a Trustee of the Nelson-Atkins Museum and Sunset Hill School, where he also served as President of the board. He served on the boards of the Loose Foundation, Greater K.C. Community Foundation, Real Estate Charitable Foundation, K.C. Art Institute, Missouri Repertory Theater, Children's Mercy Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, Wentworth Military Academy, Columbia National Bank, First National Bank and others. He was a member of the Kansas City Country Club and the River Club and served both as a Director and as President. He was also a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry. Thornton was predeceased by Joan Davis and his brother, Sidney Merritt Cooke. He is survived by his wife, Joni, daughters Helen and Caroline, sister Sue Cooke Turnbull, and two brothers Jerry (Helen), Thomas (Debbie), and his sister-in-law, Barbara Cooke. He also leaves his wife's daughters and son and their spouses: Terre Andresen (Tony), Anne Pope (Cynthia Connelley), Stuart Spencer (Ryan), as well as twelve grandchildren. A memorial service and Celebration of Life reception will be held on April 13th, 3:00 pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Alzheimer's research, which can be sent to The Thornton Cooke Fund at The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation at 1055 Broadway Blvd. Suite 130, KC MO 64105. Special thanks go to Dr. Bruce Hodges and the outstanding staff of aides, nurses and therapists at Garden Terrace Alzheimer's Facility for their care and kind personal attention given to Thornton - especially Harriett, Ousman, Tony, Tommy, Joey, Jena, Eddie, Mutesi, Ousainou, Dani, Michaela, Mills, Kristin, Sarah, Michelle, and Cynthia.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary