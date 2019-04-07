Thornton Cooke II The family of Thornton Cooke II, 90, who died on February 26, 2019 wish to post a reminder of the services pending for him. A memorial service and Celebration of Life reception will be held on April 13th, 3:00 pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri. Thornton was the son of Sidney Merritt Cooke and Thelma Rossner Cooke. He was born on May 22, 1928 in Kansas City, where he lived throughout his life. A fourth generation Kansas Citian, Thornton was the grandson of Thornton Cooke, the founder of the Columbia National Bank of Kansas City. He was an alumnus of Bryant School, Wentworth Military Academy and the University of Kansas, where his fraternity was Phi Delta Theta. In 1952 Thornton married Joan Davis. They had two daughters: Helen Darlington Cooke and Caroline Davis Cooke. Joan passed away in 1979. In 1990, Thornton was married to Joan Fordyce Spencer. They lived a busy life full of travel, adventures, community service and family time. In lieu of flowers, the family would honor contributions to "The Thornton Cooke Fund" at The Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, 1055 Broadway Blvd. Suite 130, KC MO 64105. Please specify either the , The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church as your preferred beneficiary. Again, special thanks go to Dr. Bruce Hodges and the outstanding staff of aides, nurses and therapists at Garden Terrace Alzheimer's Facility for their care and kind personal attention given to Thornton. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. For full tribute please visit: www.mtmoriah.net.

