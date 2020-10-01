1/1
Tim Sackuvich
1949 - 2020
January 29, 1949 - September 25, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Timothy Sackuvich, 71, died Sept. 25, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was born Jan. 29, 1949, in Kansas City, KS, and was a lifelong resident of the area. A graduate of Wyandotte High School, he worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone and later at Lowe's. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was married to Candie Sackuvich for 43 years until her death. He is survived by two daughters, Aimee Sackuvich and Nikkie Freeman (Wayne); three grandchildren, Maya Freeman, Aydin Freeman and Camden Freeman; and two brothers, Joe Sackuvich and Greg Sackuvich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Rose Sackuvich, and his brother, Jim Sackuvich.
A celebration of life will take place in the form of a "drive-up" style visitation on Fri, Oct. 9, 2020, from 4 to 6 pm at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas, 66112. Come to offer your condolences to Tim's family while following social distancing guidelines from the safety of your vehicle. Please use the north entrance and follow posted signs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Tim's name to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org/) or the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (www.christopherreeve.org).



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
