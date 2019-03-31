Timothy Allen Askew Timothy A. Askew, age 66, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 due to complications of pneumonia. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Centerview Event Venue, 227 Municipal Circle Raymore, Missouri 64083. Tim graduated from Ruskin High School in 1971. He was a proud member of Iron Workers Local No. 10 for 43 years. Tim loved playing softball, golfing, fishing, competing in barbeque contest, vacationing with his family, and driving his grandchildren around on his golf cart. He was the best Papa ever to his five grandchildren who he lived for, loved, and adored more than anything. He taught them his passion for playing the guitar and other musical instruments, which they will forever cherish. Tim is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Irene Askew. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, the love of his life, Cathy Askew; daughters, Ashley Vella (Nick) and Amy Hall (Forrest); son, Timmy Askew (Ashley); brother Dennis Askew (Karen); mother-in-law, Carol Beverlin; brother-in-law, Craig Beverlin; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Tracy Gratz; sister-in-law, Starr McMichael; many nieces and nephews; and his five precious grandchildren, Olivia and Adrianna Vella, Preston, Porter and Palmer Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to his wife Cathy. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278

