Timothy C. Leary Tim Leary of Olathe, KS passed from this life to his eternal home on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the age of 73. Tim was born on March 9, 1946 to Raymond C. and Betty Leary in Omaha, NE. Tim graduated from Rockhurst High School in May of 1964 and joined the Army in August of that year. During his active duty he was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany and then Denver, CO. Upon discharge, he returned to Kansas City where he started working for Firestone Tire and Rubber and remained there until he retired with more than 30 years of service. After leaving Firestone, he went to work for Lightbulbs Etc. where he continued until his passing. In 1966, Tim married Judy Read, whom he met in 1964 at a high school graduation party. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in April of this year. From this marriage they had a daughter, Connie, and a son, Patrick. For those who knew Tim, music was a passion in his life. Whether joining other musicians for jam sessions or providing the music at Church, the phrase "Have guitar will travel" was a phrase that fit Tim perfectly. While Tim is no longer with us in body, his spirit will live on whenever a song is played or his friends gather. Tim was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Carol Hatton. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy, daughter, Connie, son, Patrick (Brandy), grandchildren, Christian Cook, Cassandra (Bryce) Coyan, Amanda Leary, Jack Leary, Ryan Leary, Morgan Massey, great granddaughters, Braelynn Cook and Chandler Cook, sisters, Pat (Ray) Anderson - Newburgh, IN, Peg (Steve) Lambrecht - Sacramento, CA, Kathy (Nelson) Holly - Sacramento, CA, Cece (Harry) Kaye - Canberra, Australia, brother-in-laws Donald Read San Diego, CA, and Frank Hatton Shawnee, KS, many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th immediately followed by visitation 7:15 to 9:00 at Penwell-Gable Funeral Home 14275 S. Black Bob Road Olathe, KS 66061. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 21, at St. Paul Catholic Church 21650 West 115th Terrace Olathe, KS 66061. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Catholic Church Capital Campaign fund, 21650 West 115th Terrace Olathe, KS 66061, or to a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019