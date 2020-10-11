I’m so sorry to hear about your dad’s passing. I only knew him at Mission Chateau when I would come to visit my mom, Dainty Wiedeman. He was such a funny and kind man, always had a smile on his face and some sort of funny remark to make. He used to comment about his artists skills and that he’s working on art in his room to replace what’s in the dining room at MC. He spoke affectionately about his bride so I know their reunion had to have been a glorious one. God bless you all as you figure out how to live your life without your dad/grandfather. I enjoyed knowing him.

SUSIE COULTIS

Acquaintance