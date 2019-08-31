|
Timothy DeWitt Ferguson Timothy DeWitt Ferguson, 53, of Kansas City, MO passed into the arms of Jesus, August 28, 2019. Tim, who was passionate about family, friends, drywall & God peacefully slipped away in his sleep due to heart disease. A commemorative service for him is scheduled at "Graceway Baptist Church," 5460 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Kansas City, MO on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Visitation is at 10 am, Memorial Service 11 am with the following interment to take place at Park Lawn Cemetary He leaves behind his father, Donald L. Ferguson & mother Judith Ferguson, Lee's Summit, MO, brother, Don, sister, Okema & two beautiful nieces Amanda & Serena along with their daughters Jenny & Mina and husbands Lucas & Ramin. Tim was preceded in death by his biological mother, Mary I. Ferguson. How would one describe Tim He loved, loved & loved some more. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 31, 2019