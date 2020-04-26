|
|
Timothy J. Jackson Timothy J. Jackson, 59, passed away on April 23, 2020 in North Kansas City, MO following a long illness. He was born on November 10, 1960 in Kansas City, MO. He attended St. Peter's Grade School and Southwest High School. A life-long Kansas Citian, Tim loved the Chiefs, music, cooking, traveling the world, his many pets, and his family. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Adran C. and Martha J. (Stanley) Jackson and his sister Joann M. (Jackson) Lathrop. He leaves behind his wife Laura M. (Muszynski) and daughter Emily S. Jackson. He also leaves 8 siblings, Ginny Goldman (Ken), Judy Rush, Eileen Brown (Doug), Cary Jackson (Heather), Sharon Evans, Martin Jackson, Terry Rothfield, and Dan Jackson (Cathy), many nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends. Donations can be made in memory of Tim to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020