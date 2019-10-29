Kansas City Star Obituaries
Timothy James Birt

Timothy James Birt Timothy James Birt, 34, passed away on October 23, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO 64131. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 815 E. Meyer Blvd., KCMO 64131. Tim grew up in Kansas City, attending St. Peter's School and Bishop Miege High School. After attending Benedictine College and graduating from Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, he joined the United States Army and served his country through two tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, receiving numerous commendations, including the Bronze Star with Valor, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, and the Purple Heart. Tim also was a gifted athlete with a great love of baseball. He is survived by his parents, Susan and Jim Birt; his two sisters, Meredith (Jonathan) Sternberg and Betsey (Taylor) Moore; and his niece and nephew, Giuliana and Gibson Moore. He was loved and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org. Condolences to the family may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2019
