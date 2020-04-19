|
Timothy Michael McCullough Timothy M. McCullough died on April 11, 2020, age 73, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. He was born Aug, 6, 1946 in KCK. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Mary V. Klinkerman and George H. McCullough, sister Mary Mora, sister Martha Cox, and nephew Michael Clark. He is survived by his sister Esther Klay (Johnnie), many nieces, nephews, and their families. He graduated from SM West, OP, KS, in 1965. He served 2 Vietnam tours in US Army. He founded TeeMack Photography: https://www.teemack.org/. Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements made by Hooper Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. Memorials: Lions Club Intl.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020