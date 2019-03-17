Timothy Pierce Bundy Timothy Bundy of Kansas City, MO. passed away on March 1, 2019. On a trip to Arizona he died en route in Tucumcari, New Mexico A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at Teetering Rock Executive Links Clubhouse from 2pm to 4pm, 12040 E 86th Street Kansas City, MO. 64138. Tim was born September 4, 1940 in Kansas City, KS. He was preceded in death by his father M. Glen Bundy and mother Alice, and two sisters Sue Muzquiz and Sharon Postpichal. He graduated from Ward High School class of 1959. Upon graduation he proudly served in the United States Army stationed in Europe. He was a machinist at Trans World Airlines and Disgraf Services Inc. He avidly supported KU athletics, his hometown Chiefs and Royals. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn and his son Steven and his wife Laura, two grand children Allyson Elizabeth and Zachary Isaiah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to his granddaughter's & grandson's Scout Troop 96. Payable to Scout Troop 96 & mailed to Scout Troop 96 Treasurer Robin Comer at PST Engineering 8141 N Oak Traffic Way, Gladstone MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019