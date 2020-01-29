|
|
Timothy T. Dalton, M.D. 1928-2020 Lt. Colonel Timothy T. Dalton, M.D., 91 of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 West 119th Street, Leawood, KS, 66209, on Saturday, February 1, 2020: 9:30 a.m. visitation, 10:30 a.m. rosary, and 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by a luncheon at the church's reception hall on the lower level. A private burial and interment will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Conception Seminary, 37174 State Highway V V, Conception, MO 64433, or Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020