Timothy Tarry Timothy (Tim) Scott Tarry, 61, died Aug 17, 2019 at his home in Gravois Mills. Tim was born July 23, 1958 in Independence, Mo. to Fred C. Tarry and Jackie (Hill) Tarry. He graduated from Grandview High School and attended UCM-Warrensburg. Tim was preceded in death by his father Fred C. Tarry and brother, Mark Tarry and survived by his mother, Jackie Tarry, Overland Park, sister Jody Roberts (Bill) Olathe, Ks, brother Brian Tarry Raytown, Mo, nephews Kaleb Tarry, Travis (Blaire) Tarry, niece Monica Tarry. Tim will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, sarcasm, dry wit, and generous heart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept 7 from 5 to 7 at Big Dicks, 1038 Cup Tree Road, Gravois Mills. A private Memorial Service will be held on 9/10 at 2 PM for family and close family friends at Ascension Living St Joseph Place Contributions in Tim's memory can be made to Ozarks Kat and K9 Shelter, 17290 N State Highway 5, Sunrise Beach 65079 or an animal shelter near you.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019