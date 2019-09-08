Home

Timothy Wayne "Tim" Wilson Timothy Wayne "Tim" Wilson, 60, of Kansas City, MO passed away at home on September 4, 2019. He was born December 1, 1958 in Hamilton, OH to Lawrence A. and Golda (Snider) Wilson. Tim was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School in Chester, VA and attended Virginia Tech university. He loved fixing things, including cars especially Studebakers, and built a profession of working with electronic and mechanical technology. Tim was incredibly kind. He was short of words, but quick to help when he saw a need. Tim is survived by his parents Bud and Golda, and brothers Rodney (Joann), of Fort Collins, CO, Jeff (Merri) of Dobson, NC, and Steve (Tammy) of Mechanicsville, VA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at the Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23831, beginning at 11 a.m. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
