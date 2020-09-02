1/
Tina Lynn Frank
1956 - 2020
Tina Lynn Frank With profound sadness we announce the passing of Tina Lynn Frank age 63 of Independence, Missouri. She was a loving devoted sister, aunt and friend to all whose lives she touched profoundly. Tina left us peacefully at her residence in Independence, Missouri on August 20,2020. She was September 5, 1956 born in Independence, Missouri. Tina is survived by her sister Pam Smith, (Smith), her nephews Anthony James Moretina, (Katie Moretina), great nieces, Brooke Daniel Rynard, (Moretina), (Zac Rynard, and Mackenzie Sue Moretina, nephew Joseph Michael Moretina and Cory Lee Moretina. She was predeceased by her parents James George Frank and Betty Lee Frank (Lusso). A celebration of life is scheduled for September 5, 2020 at the Courtyard Meriott, Grand Ballroom, 1400 Coronado Drive, Blue Springs, Missouri 64014. Service will begin at 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. followed by a Mexican buffet from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., tea, water and coffee will be provided and a bistro in front lobby for those who wish an alcohol beverage. Social distancing and masks are mandatory with ample room and safety. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. In Lew of flowers please make donations to any of the following of Tina's passions, MS Society, Veterans, Cancer Society an/or Troop Appreciation and Prisoners of War.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Courtyard Meriott, Grand Ballroom
