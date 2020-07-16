1/
Tina M. Dominick-Alvado
Tina M. Dominick-Alvado Tina Marie Dominick, 53, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 19th from 5-7pm with a funeral service limited to 100 people on Monday, July 20th, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Independence. Tina was born August 7, 1966, to Michael and Della (King) Dominick in Independence, MO. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Hallmark for almost 20 years before graduating from Ottawa University with her B.A. in Human Resources in 2012. Tina attended Cornerstone Church in Blue Springs and was actively involved in Cancer Companions, a support group for cancer survivors in Independence. Tina was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be greatly missed. Tina is survived by her son, Zachary Foster (Amanda); parents, Michael and Della Dominick; siblings, Mark Dominick and his wife Diane, Paul Dominick and his wife Diane; and Anna Dominick and her husband Dwayne Walker; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Grant; brother, Michael; and her grandson, Waylon Foster. Contributions may be made in her honor to Metavivor at metavivor.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
