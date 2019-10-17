|
Tina Marquart Ernestine "Tina" Isaacs Marquart, 96, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. Tina was born on March 27, 1923, in Rose Bud, Arkansas, to Burnie and Maud Isaacs. Tina had five brothers and sisters, and she followed her eldest sister, Bonnie, to Kansas City in 1950. Tina had fond memories of working as an executive secretary for the HD Lee Company, where she met her husband Tom in the early 70s. She also worked for Latimer Motors in Independence, MO, where she forged a friendship with President Harry Truman. Tina married Tom Marquart in April of 1972, and they moved to Rochester, Indiana, in 1976. They were married for 34 years until Tom's death in 2006. Following Tom's death, Tina returned to Kansas City to be close to her niece, Carol Tower, and moved into a house owned and maintained by her great nephew, Marc Tower. Tina loved to cook, and was well known for her famous brownies, doo dads, and her great nephew Jason's favorite potato chip cookies. Tina loved to be outdoors and enjoyed a good nature walk. She was an avid gardener and was very involved in the garden club in Rochester. She loved a good happy hour, enjoying a glass of scotch and water while scratching lottery tickets every day. Tina also loved going out to eat and attending social events. She was an animal lover and had many dogs over the years. Tina was a devoted church member, most recently of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, MO. Tina lived life to the fullest. She truly lived for today never worrying about what happened yesterday or what might happen tomorrow. She loved to make others laugh, especially her family and friends, but also any stranger she'd meet. Tina had a unique ability to quickly lighten the mood and never bothered to take any situation too seriously. Her positive attitude, self-deprecating humor, and smile were infectious to all those around her. Tina spread joy to everyone she met - she had a huge heart and was incredibly generous. She took pleasure in the simple things, especially visits from her beloved family and friends. Tina was a favorite aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews. Tina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; her brothers, John and Andrew Isaacs; her sisters, Bonnie Anderson, and Lillie Ruth Hill; and her stepson, John Marquart. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Burd of Paris, AR; her niece, Carol Tower (Barry) of Kansas City, MO, who served as her primary caregiver in recent years; and many nieces, nephews and their families. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Sharon (Jerry) Smith of San Antonio, TX; her stepson, Jim (Debi) Marquart of Brighton, CO; and stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Marquart of Kalamazoo, MI. "I'm not fussy and the best part of my life is trying to make a happy and fun situation out of 'what is.' Not only is it a challenge, but it gives me a lot of reasons to go shopping." Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Tina's life at 11:00 am, on Saturday, October 19, at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 1441 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, MO 64118. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Northminster Presbyterian Church or to Wayside Waifs. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019