Tina Whitehead

October 18, 1966 - September 17, 2020

Independence , Missouri - Tina Whitehead of Independence, Mo passed away unexpectedly on September 17th, 2020 at the age of 53. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her fiancee Shane Parks of the home, son's Steven and Derek Whitehead, brothers Preston and Benny Whitehead, and granddaughter Jadyrie. She was proceeded in death by both of her parents. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be October 10th 2020 @ 1pm at Abundant Praise Fellowship located at 540 S. Kansas City Ave Excelsior Springs, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the church in her memory.





