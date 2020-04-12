Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
To Ping Tsui
To Ping Tsui To Ping Tsui, 94, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. He was born in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, on October 8, 1926. Having received no education, To Ping was the embodiment of the "self-made man" and accomplished much in his life. After immigrating from Hong Kong to the US with his family in 1972, he opened the Dragon Inn Restaurant in Downtown Overland Park in March of 1975. He was passionate about gardening, learning English, and helping others. To Ping was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020
