Kansas City Star Obituaries
Toba Levitt Horowitz

Toba Levitt Horowitz Toba "Tobie" died on December 3, 2019 at home. Tobie was born on December 31, 1925 to Alec and Esther Levitt. She was raised in Denver where she was editor of the yearbook at Denver High and also a baton twirler for special events. While attending a wedding in Kansas City she met Ernie Horowitz, and they were soon married. This union lasted until his death for over 65 years. She was a member of Kehilath Israel Synagogue and its Sisterhood. She was a lifelong member of Hadassah, B'nai Brith, and National Council of Jewish Women. She was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club and Oakwood Country Club in Kansas City, and Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert where she and Ernie spent many winters. Tobie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Harry Bosley, son and daughter-in-law, Rocky and Susan Horowitz. She also leaves her beloved grandsons, Brad and Todd Bosley. The family would like to thank Enhanced Home Care, Fahey Case Management (Karen Spachman), and Kansas City Hospice for their excellent care and kindness. Special thanks to Vanetta Warren, Victoria Schmier, Sharlynn Baker, Keionna Hale, and all her caregivers over the last few years. At her request, there has been a private family graveside service The family suggests contributions to Operation Breakthrough (3039 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109) or a . Tobie would like everyone to know "I'm fine!!!" Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
